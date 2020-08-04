Photos: Beirut explosion News by: Nexstar Media Wire Posted: Aug 4, 2020 / 01:25 PM EDT / Updated: Aug 4, 2020 / 01:38 PM EDT A picture shows the scene of an explosion in Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. Two huge explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut, wounding dozens of people, shaking buildings and sending huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky. Lebanese media carried images of people trapped under rubble, some bloodied, after the massive explosions, the cause of which was not immediately known. (Photo by Anwar AMRO / AFP) (Photo by ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images) A picture shows the scene of an explosion in Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. Two huge explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut, wounding dozens of people, shaking buildings and sending huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky. Lebanese media carried images of people trapped under rubble, some bloodied, after the massive explosions, the cause of which was not immediately known. (Photo by Anwar AMRO / AFP) (Photo by ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images)Lebanese firefights extinguish fire at the scene of an explosion at the port in the capital Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)A man reacts at the scene of an explosion at the port in Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo by IBRAHIM AMRO / AFP) (Photo by IBRAHIM AMRO/AFP via Getty Images)A picture shows the scene of an explosion in Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo by Anwar AMRO / AFP) (Photo by ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images) A wounded man is checked by a fireman near the scene of an explosion in Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo by Anwar AMRO / AFP) (Photo by ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images)Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo by ANWAR AMRO / AFP) (Photo by ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images)Valarie Fakhoury, a British grandmother with her Lebanese daughter and granddaughter, stand outside the emergency ward of a hospital in central Beirut following a huge explosion that rocked the Lebanese capital on Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo by Janine HAIDAR / AFP) (Photo by JANINE HAIDAR/AFP via Getty Images)Lebanese firefights extinguish fire at the scene of an explosion at the port in the capital Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)Smoke billows following an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH EID/AFP via Getty Images)Firefighters evacuate a wounded man from the scene of an explosion at the port in Beirut on Aug, 4, 2020. (Photo by Anwar AMRO / AFP) (Photo by ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images)A picture shows the scene of an explosion in Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)A picture shows the scene of an explosion at the port in Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)A picture shows the scene of an explosion at the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)A picture shows the scene of an explosion at the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images) Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Must-See Stories Victim identified after fatal drive-by shooting in High Point Video Share your photos of flooding, storm damage after Hurricane Isaias strikes the Carolina coast Gallery At least 2 dead, several injured in Isaias’ aftermath in North Carolina Video Floodwaters from Hurricane Isaias carry Jeep blocks away on Oak Island Video Isaias makes landfall in the Carolinas and brings fires, major flooding as it moves up the East Coast Video ‘We won’t die for Elon’: Elon University students speak out against in-person classes amid pandemic Video More Must-See Stories