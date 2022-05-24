Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

UVALDE, Texas (WGHP) — Heavily-armed police are investigating at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, after a shooting left more than a dozen children dead.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that 14 children and a teacher were killed as a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Abbott added that it’s believed that police killed the shooter at the scene.

Reporters and photojournalists are working to bring clarity to families all across the country who have their eyes fixed on Uvalde.

Officers are walking the vicinity wearing bulletproof vests with high-powered guns at their sides. EMS personnel stand at the ready if more injured people are discovered. Officers gather equipment at an armed vehicle outside of the school.

Above, you can see a gallery of photos captured by Associated Press photojournalists.