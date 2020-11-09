Photos: 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers hold training exercise

82nd Airborne Division paratroopers hold training exercise (credit: 82nd Airborne Division)

82nd Airborne Division paratroopers hold training exercise (credit: 82nd Airborne Division)

82nd Airborne Division paratroopers hold training exercise (credit: 82nd Airborne Division)

82nd Airborne Division paratroopers hold training exercise (credit: 82nd Airborne Division)

82nd Airborne Division paratroopers hold training exercise (credit: 82nd Airborne Division)

82nd Airborne Division paratroopers hold training exercise (credit: 82nd Airborne Division)

82nd Airborne Division paratroopers hold training exercise (credit: 82nd Airborne Division)

82nd Airborne Division paratroopers hold training exercise (credit: 82nd Airborne Division)

82nd Airborne Division paratroopers hold training exercise (credit: 82nd Airborne Division)

82nd Airborne Division paratroopers hold training exercise (credit: 82nd Airborne Division)

82nd Airborne Division paratroopers hold training exercise (credit: 82nd Airborne Division)

82nd Airborne Division paratroopers hold training exercise (credit: 82nd Airborne Division)

82nd Airborne Division paratroopers hold training exercise (credit: 82nd Airborne Division)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Paratroopers with the 82nd Airborne Division held a training exercise last week.

“Panther Storm was a brigade-level training exercise designed to sharpen Paratroopers ability to deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours, fight and win against U.S. adversaries,” the 82nd Airborne Division said.

A gallery with photos from the training exercise is presented above.

Latest headlines from FOX8