FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Paratroopers with the 82nd Airborne Division held a training exercise last week.
“Panther Storm was a brigade-level training exercise designed to sharpen Paratroopers ability to deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours, fight and win against U.S. adversaries,” the 82nd Airborne Division said.
A gallery with photos from the training exercise is presented above.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Man faces charges after breaking into multiple restaurants in NC, police say
- Researchers look at what happens in communities where local news disappears
- Report: ‘She drowned them’ father tells 9-1-1 operator after discovering his 2 young daughters dead
- What is Parler? Here’s why it’s the top app after the election
- Photos: 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers hold training exercise