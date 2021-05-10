Photo shows scene after 2 juveniles crash into building during alleged race in Burlington; clean-up enters day 3

Photo shows scene after two vehicles involved in alleged race crash in Burlington (Submitted photo)

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are still cleaning up the mess left behind two days after a crash at a Burlington apartment building.

On Saturday at 7:51 a.m., officers with the BPD responded to the area of Maple Avenue and Quintas Avenue when they were told about a crash involving two vehicles.

Officers determined that speed was a contributing factor for the crash.

Both drivers were juveniles, and they were taken to local hospitals and are listed in stable condition.

Officers believe the juveniles were racing based on witness statements and physical evidence.

Both vehicles were considered to be a total loss.

If you have information, the BPD asks you to call the BPD at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.