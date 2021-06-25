‘Phone went dead’: Husband of missing Colorado woman was on the phone with his wife during Miami building collapse

DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado woman is one of the 99 people missing following a building collapse in Miami on Thursday.

Cassandra Stratton is a Denver resident who has been staying in a Miami condo during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her husband, Michael Stratton, is a Denver-based political consultant who has worked on 10 presidential campaigns. He also worked in the U.S. Senate and served as an appointee in the Carter and Clinton administrations.

Stratton said he was speaking to his wife on the phone around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

“She described that the building was shaking and then … the phone went dead,” said Stratton.

Stratton flew back to Miami after he heard the news of the collapse. He said he is devastated.

“There’s been so much wonderful outreach from people and friends in Colorado, and it is carrying me when I have no legs,” said Stratton. “(Cassandra) is just the most fun full of life person you could ever meet.”

Rescue operations continued Friday morning. Dogs are also being used in the search.

Stratton said he’s grateful for those who have been involved in the search and rescue.

“Miami authorities, first responders, police, EMTs, dog crews are extraordinary people and they’re looking in the middle of a rain storm and thunderstorm and still trying to recover people who are still in the rubble and debris of the condo,” said Stratton.