Pfafftown man wins $1 million prize using late father’s lucky lottery numbers

Lottery balls are seen in a box at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PFAFFTOWN, N.C. — A man’s lucky numbers finally paid off just months after he passed away.

“My dad passed away in March and he had some numbers that he used to play,” Kevin Halterman, of Pfafftown, said. “I dug them back up and I started playing them and those happened to be the numbers that hit.”

While at the Family Fare on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem, Halterman bought a $2 ticket.

The numbers on all five white balls in Saturday’s drawing matched, beating odds of 1 in 11.6 million, for a $1 million prize.

“I just figure he helped me out a lot,” said Halterman. “I’m lucky.”

Halterman picked up his prize Monday, a total of $707,506 after taxes.

Where I can get the latest lottery numbers?

Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.