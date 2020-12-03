Pfafftown man faces 36 charges of child sex crimes

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office cruiser (WGHP file photo)

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Pfafftown man has been arrested on more than 30 charges of child sex crimes, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested Dale Bernard Hairston, 61, of Pfafftown, on 16 counts of indecent liberties with a child, 16 counts of statutory sex offense by an adult and four counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult.

Hairston was taken to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with a $1 million secured bond.

