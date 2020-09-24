PF Chang’s restaurants in NC file WARN Act notices as possible layoffs loom

P.F. Chang’s China Bistro at The Streets at Southpoint mall on Fayetteville Road in Durham.

The P.F. Chang’s China Bistro restaurant chain has become the latest to file a WARN Act notice in North Carolina related to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on its business, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

The chain filed a notice for each of its seven restaurants in North Carolina, including at 175 Harvey St. in Winston-Salem and at 3338 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.

Each location was listed as having 75 employees affected by temporary layoffs and furloughs. The restaurants remain open daily with limited indoor seating capacity, as well as takeout and delivery.

The chain said most employees have been working at less than 50% of their pre-pandemic work hours over the past six months.

The chain filed the notice in large part because it said “it is unknown how long the reduction in hours will last, as our company has no control over governmental regulations relating to COVID-19.”