Person with coronavirus attended Raleigh Lego convention, putting some at ‘risk of exposure,’ officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A Wake County resident who attended the BrickUniverse Lego Fan Convention at the Raleigh Convention Center on March 8 has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Wake County news release.

The individual was symptomatic while attending the event, which attracts hundreds of people.

“Because the crowd was so large and so mobile, we have no way to identify who came in close contact with this person during the Lego convention,” said Dr. Jose Cabanas, the county’s EMS Director/Medical Director who is overseeing public health operations today in the Emergency Operations Center. “We need the community’s help to determine who was potentially at risk of exposure to the virus.”

The Wake County Public Health Division asks anyone who was at the event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 8 to call our COVID-19 information line at 919-856-7044.

Call takers will:

Confirm that the caller was at the event on March 8 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.;

Ask if the caller is experiencing symptoms such as cough, fever or shortness of breath; and

Gather the caller’s contact information.

A member of the public health team will then contact the caller to go through a detailed list of questions. This process will enable our public health staff to assess the caller’s symptoms.

At this time, the county does not believe anyone at the Lego convention outside of the 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. timeframe on March 8 was at risk of contracting COVID-19.

Staying Updated

Wake County has made it easy for you to stay updated on the latest information about COVID-19.

You can visit our bilingual COVID-19 webpage, which has a set of frequently asked questions to help educate residents in English and Spanish. You can also email us questions at covid19.questions@wakegov.com, or you can call our COVID-19 information line at 919-856-7044.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services are also good resources for up-to-date, accurate information about this evolving situation.

