Person taken to the hospital after shooting in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police car. (WGHP file photo)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem on Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Cassell Street at 2:58 p.m. after a reported shooting.

Officers found a victim, only identified as a male, who had been shot in the mid-section.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, the release said.

Police said the victim was uncooperative with officers and his identity is unknown.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.

