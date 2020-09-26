Person taken to hospital in Greensboro after police respond to shots fired call

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital on Friday after Greensboro police responded to a shots fired call, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 7:10 p.m., police responded to the area of the 100 block of Drewsbury Drive in reference to shots fired.

On scene, officers found an injured person. The person was then taken to a local hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.