GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro on Thursday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 9:29 p.m., officers were called to 5604 W. Market St. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound.

The person was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

No suspect information was released.