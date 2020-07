GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Glenside Drive in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 10 p.m., police responded to an aggravated assault on the 1500 block of Glenside Drive.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a shooting.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.