Person taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting in Mocksville, police say

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Mocksville Saturday afternoon, according to the Mocksville Police Department.

The officer was not injured, and police say the suspect was taken to Baptist Hospital.

The shooting happened in the Southwood Drive and Salisbury Street area.

At 5:34 p.m., police posted to Facebook, saying the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is on scene and investigating with support from Mocksville police.

This is a developing story.

