GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital after an aggravated assault in Greensboro on Monday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Shirley Lane at 10 p.m. on a reported aggravated assault.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details about the case have been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.