Person suffers extensive burns during barn fire in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A barn fire left one person with extensive burns, according to the Burlington Fire Department.

Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, fire crews responded to a fire at 2733 Maple Avenue.

Units arrived in just over two minutes and found a "fully-involved" barn on fire.

One person suffered extensive burns. No other victims were found.

Fire crews treated the victim while working to put out the fire.

The fire was under control in just over 30 minutes.

The burn victim was taken to a hospital by Alamance County EMS>

No word on the victim's condition.