GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was stabbed and robbed by a group of people on East Camel Street in Greensboro, according to police.

At 2:45 a.m. Monday, police responded to speak with a stabbing and robbery victim on the 2400 block of East Market Street.

The victim told officers that he was stabbed in the arm and robbed by four people on the 200 block of East Camel Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital by EMS.

No information regarding any suspects has been released.