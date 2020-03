GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was stabbed at a Greensboro Wendy’s, according to police.

At about 11:02 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a reported fight at the Wendy’s at 1500 W. Gate City Boulevard.

At the scene, police found a person suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.