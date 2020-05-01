Person shot, taken to the hospital in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro on Thursday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers were called to the area of Nealtown Road and Crite Street at 10:08 p.m. on a reported shooting.

Officers found a victim, only identified in the release as a male, in stable condition. He was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

A suspect was located and taken into custody.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting and no names have been released.