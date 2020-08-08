Person shot, taken to hospital in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot in Greensboro and taken to the hospital on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 1:05 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of Corliss Street in reference a shooting.

Officers found a gunshot victim who was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.