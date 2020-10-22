Person shot on Woodbriar Path in Rural Hall has life-threatening injuries

RURAL HALL, N.C. — One person was shot in Rural Hall on Wednesday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy heard gunshots in the area of Woodbriar Path, investigated, and found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as Vanessa Rose Mosley.

Mosley was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed there was a disturbance that led up to the shooting, the sheriff’s office said on Thursday.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.