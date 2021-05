HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was shot in High Point on Wednesday afternoon, according to High Point police Lt. Matt Truitt.

The shooting happened on Triangle Lake Road near Hickory Chapel Road.

Truitt said the victim was shot in the leg. There is no word on their condition.

A suspect is in custody. The suspect’s name has not been released.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.