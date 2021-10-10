Person dies after being shot on Barber Park Drive in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person has died after a shooting Sunday.

At 5:14 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of Barber Park Drive.

At the scene, officers found Isaac Cortez Lattimore, 27, of Greensboro, with a gunshot wound. Lattimore died from his injuries and this is now being investigated as a homicide.

The shooting happened outside of a gym during a disagreement on the basketball court, police say.

Police have not released any information about the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.