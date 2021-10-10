Person dies after being shot on Barber Park Drive in Greensboro

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person has died after a shooting Sunday.

At 5:14 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of Barber Park Drive.

At the scene, officers found Isaac Cortez Lattimore, 27, of Greensboro, with a gunshot wound. Lattimore died from his injuries and this is now being investigated as a homicide.

The shooting happened outside of a gym during a disagreement on the basketball court, police say.

Police have not released any information about the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter