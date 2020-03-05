Person shot near Dudley High School identified as teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person shot near Dudley High School on Thursday has been identified as a teen, according to Greensboro police.

Police say the shooting happened at about 8:54 a.m. at 1100 Willow Road and that there was no shooting on school grounds.

Greensboro police said one person was shot.

After the shooting, the victim was taken onto Dudley High School property and later taken to a hospital.

Police have identified the victim as a 17-year-old boy. The victim's name has not been released. Police have not confirmed whether or not the victim is a student.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

