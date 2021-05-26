Person shot, killed in parking lot of condominium complex in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of a condominium complex, according to High Point police.

At about 8:28 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting in a parking lot at the East Gate Village Condominiums on the 300 block of Ardale Drive.

At the scene, officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers, EMS and fire crews tried to save the victim’s life. The victim was taken to a hospital where they later died.

Police say they are not releasing the victim’s name at this time.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.

