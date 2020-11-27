Person shot inside hotel in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A person was shot inside a Greensboro hotel Thursday night, according to a news release.

At approximately 7:41 p.m. officers responded to 2004 Veasley Street, Howard Johnson Hotel, in reference to a discharge of firearm call.

Upon arrival police located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries; the condition is unknown at this time.

Police tell FOX8 the shooting happened inside the hotel.

There is no suspect description at this time. Police are looking for a small white sedan seen leaving the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.