WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person was shot and taken to the hospital in Winston-Salem on Wednesday, officials tell FOX8.

The shooting happened shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Gilmer Avenue.

The victim is reportedly in critical condition, but there is no word yet if the injuries are life-threatening.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.

Forensic officials are believed to still be on scene.