GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro on Monday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Warren Street on a report of a shooting at 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS in serious condition.

A suspect was taken into custody.

No names or details about what led up to the shooting have been released.