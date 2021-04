RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A person was seriously injured in a crash in Randolph County on Friday afternoon, according to highway patrol.

The crash happened at 4:43 p.m. on N.C. 22 near Shadybrook Drive.

A car was headed south when the driver over-corrected, went off the right side of the road, down a bank and into a creek.

The driver was flown to UNC Hospital.

There is no word on the driver’s current condition.