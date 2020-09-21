Person seriously injured in hit-and-run on I-40 in Greensboro; police looking for suspect vehicle

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on Interstate 40 in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 8:15 p.m. Friday, police responded to a crash on Interstate 40 east, at Gallimore Dairy Road.

Police say the victim had gotten a flat tire. Part of the tire was in the roadway, so the person went to get it. That’s when they were struck.

The victim was seriously injured.

Police say the suspect vehicle fled the scene on I-40.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver or pewter-colored 2003-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon, Cadillac Escalade or 2003-2007 Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra.

Officers say the vehicle may be missing the right side mirror and may have damage on the right side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.