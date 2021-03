WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A neighbor rescued someone from their home when it caught fire on Sunday, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The person was rescued in the 4300 block of Compton Drive before firefighters arrived.

There is no word on what started the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

