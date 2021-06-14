Person recovering after dirt bike accident on Brentwood St. incorrectly reported as a hit-and-run

HIGH POINT, N.C. — On Friday police responded to Model Farm Rd. because of a reported hit-and-run. They found a 19-year-old man who claimed that he was struck with a vehicle and dragged down the road on a bicycle.

Through investigation they found this to not be true, and discovered that the subject was riding a dirt bike and hit a concrete crosswalk, becoming airborne and landing on the road.

He was treated and released back to his family.

His mother helped police locate the dirt bike where he had hidden it in some bushes.