ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — New details have emerged after the man suspected of killing a family of four in Romeoville died in Oklahoma.

Nathaniel Huey Jr., of Streamwood, was suspected in the deaths of 38-year-old Alberto Rolon, 32-year-old Zoraida Bartolomei and their two sons, ages 7 and 9. A female with a relationship to Huey Jr. was also identified as a person of interest in connection to the shootings.

Attorney John Paul Ivec has identified the female person of interest as Ermalinda Palomo, a mother of five and grandmother of five. He went on to say that she had no criminal history and was a victim of a murder-suicide.

The family of four were believed to have been fatally shot between Saturday night and early Sunday in their home on the 500 block of Concord Avenue. The family’s three dogs were also killed.

Palomo had been reported missing by her family after the attorney said she stopped texting them. The attorney said the Palomo family does not know what her relationship or connection to the four killed in Romeoville is.

Police in Catoosa, Oklahoma were alerted to the presence of Huey Jr.’s vehicle Wednesday morning in their jurisdiction, police said. The vehicle attempted to elude police and it was involved in a fiery single-car crash.

Two gunshots were heard at the scene by responding officers. The female was located with a gunshot wound and was transported in critical condition, and later died. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday afternoon, police were seen investigating at a home in the 400 block of East Irving Park Road in Streamwood in connection with the incident. Neighbors in the area said the pair lived in the home and were shocked to hear about the investigation.

State records show Huey Jr. had a security business where he claimed to have a background in weapons.

Police said there’s a possible motive between Huey Jr. and the Romeoville family, but would not elaborate citing the investigation.

A GoFundMe Fundraiser created to help pay for the family’s funeral expenses has reached over $34,000.