Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person is dead after a house fire on Inwood Drive in Winston-Salem.

At about 3:54 p.m. Sunday, crews responded to a fire at 4535 Inwood Drive.

Heavy smoke was coming from the home, and firefighters aggressively attacked the fire.

A person was found in the home. Firefighters started CPR before getting the patient to EMS. The person died on scene.

The victim has only been identified as an adult.

Investigators are still working to confirm the cause of the fire.