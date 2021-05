GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was killed in a crash in Greensboro on Friday night, according to Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn.

At 9:21 p.m., Greensboro police reported that all lanes of Wendover Avenue were closed in both directions at Gatewood Avenue because of a crash.

Glenn said the crash involved a motorcycle, but it is unclear if the motorcyclist was the person killed.

No additional information about the crash has been released.