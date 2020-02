Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- One person was killed in a crash in Davidson County on Tuesday night, according to Holly Grove Fire Department Lt. Shane Samuels.

The crash happened on U.S. 64 at the Interstate 85 interchange around 7 p.m.

Samuels confirmed one person was killed and no other injuries were reported.

There is no word on what caused the crash and the victim's identity has not been released.