Person killed in crash on I-74 in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash in Randolph County on Friday afternoon, according to Randolph County 911.

The crash happened on westbound Interstate 74 near Exit 68 for U.S. 220 Business.

The westbound lanes are closed at the scene of the crash.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has advised the following detour:

“Motorists are advised to take Exit 66 (New Hope Church Road) and make a left onto US-220 Alternate. Continue on US-220 Alternate for 2 miles and make a left and then an immediate right to re-access I-74.”

No information has been released on what caused the crash or the identity of the deceased.