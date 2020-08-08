Person killed in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-73 in Randolph County identified

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 73 in Randolph County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 1:10 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to the crash near the Guilford County/Randolph County line.

A 2006 Toyota passenger car driven by Monte Evan Pope, 54, of Asheboro, was headed south and crossed the median, hitting a 1997 Peterbilt tractor-trailer that was headed north.

Pope died at the scene.

No charges have been filed.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the exact cause of the crash.