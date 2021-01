LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police have identified the person who was hit and killed by a train in Lexington on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to the 500 block of West Fifth Avenue.

Police say 54-year-old Jerry Lee Fields, of Lexington, was hit on the train tracks by a Norfolk Southern train under the West Fifth Avenue Bridge.

Fields was found dead at the scene.