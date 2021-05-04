Person injured in shooting on South Pearson Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was injured in a shooting in Greensboro on Tuesday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of South Pearson Street at 7:40 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Arriving officers found one gunshot victim who was taken to the hospital by EMS.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.