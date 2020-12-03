HIGH POINT, N.C. — One person was injured in a shooting in High Point on Wednesday night, according to the High Point Police Department.
Officers were called to the 600 block of Richardson Avenue on a report of a shooting.
A male victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for his injuries. There is no word on his condition.
High Point police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. No suspect information has been released.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Guilford County man comes home to find stranger in his bed
- FOX8, other Nexstar stations removed from DISH lineup
- Person injured in shooting on Richardson Avenue in High Point
- ‘Each year we add a little bit more’: Archdale couple puts on a show with Christmas display
- ‘The day is finally here.’ Greg Olsen shares first look at new pediatric heart center at Levine Children’s Hospital