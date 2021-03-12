Person injured in shooting on Rankin Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was injured in a shooting on Rankin Road in Greensboro on Friday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 8:48 p.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of Rankin Road on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Greensboro police have not said what led up to the shooting and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.