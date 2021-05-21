Person injured in shooting on Ogburn Avenue in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Friday night, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The shooting was reported at 8:18 p.m. in the 3700 block of Ogburn Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to the upper though.

The victim was in a fight with an unknown suspect and at some point the victim was shot.

The victim was unable to give officers any information regarding the incident.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and their injury is considered serious. They are currently listed in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.