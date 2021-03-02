Person injured in shooting on Mizell Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was injured in a shooting in Greensboro on Tuesday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers were called to the 3800 block of Mizell Road at 10:03 p.m. on a report of an aggravated assault.

When officers arrived, they found one person with injuries from apparent gunfire.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. There is no word on their condition or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.