Person injured in shooting on Holden Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was injured in a shooting in Greensboro on Tuesday evening, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of South Holden Road at 7:04 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.