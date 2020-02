HIGH POINT, N.C. — A person was injured in an accidental shooting in High Point on Thursday night, according to High Point police Capt. Patrick O’Toole.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Pinecroft Street.

O’Toole said someone accidentally shot a gun and hit someone else.

The shooter and victim are both adults.

O’Toole did not give the victim’s condition but said the victim is still alive.

There is no word on charges.