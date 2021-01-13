Person hit, killed by train in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A person was hit and killed by a train in Lexington on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lexington Police Department.
The person was hit on the train tracks under the West Fifth Avenue Bridge.
Police are working to identify the victim.
