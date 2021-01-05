Person hit by vehicle, killed on South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro; Driver not charged

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was killed when they were hit by a vehicle in Greensboro on Tuesday morning, according to police.
At about 4:41 a.m., police say a person wearing dark clothing was in the road on South Elm-Eugene Street, near Bilbro Street, in an area where the street lights were not working.
They were hit by a 1998 Oldsmobile Cutlass was heading south.
The victim died at the scene.
The driver stayed at the scene and will not be charged.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
