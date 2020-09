THOMASVILLE, N.C. — One person is dead after two crashes on Interstate 85 in Thomasville on Friday afternoon, according to Davidson County 911.

The crashes were reported at 3:28 p.m. on northbound I-85 at mile marker 103.

One person was hit by a vehicle and died from their injuries.

A secondary crash happened between an SUV and a car.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital. There is no word on their condition.

FOX8 is working to get additional details. Check back for updates.