Person hit by train, killed in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A person was hit a train and killed on Sunday in High Point, according to the High Point Police Department.

West Point Avenue is currently closed while police investigate.

There is no word on yet on when it will reopen.

The identity of the deceased is not known at this time. Police are working to notify next of kin.

This is a developing story.

